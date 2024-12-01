Prep AVCTL II Week 15 recap

The Andover Central Jaguar football team finished up the 2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II season Saturday by winning the 2024 Class 4A state championship.

The Jaguars won the Class 4A state championship, and also won the AVCTL II title as the Jaguars finished the regular season with a 5-1 AVCTL II record, tied with Eisenhower.

The Jaguar’s only loss of the season came against Goddard, but the Lions finished 4-2 in AVCTL II, while Andover Central defeated Eisenhower 27-26 in regular season action, giving the Jaguars the tie-breaker.

The Andover Central Lady Jaguar volleyball team also won the AVCTL II title with an 11-1 AVCTL II record, one game ahead of Andover High, which finished 10-2.

Andover Central’s soccer team also finished tied for the AVCTL II title, but the Jaguar soccer team lost against Newton in the regular season, which gave the Railers the tie-breaker as the two teams finished with identical 5-1 AVCTL II records on the soccer pitch.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done this past week and this past season and what lies ahead this week:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 32-6, 10-2 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL II. … The Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 8-10, 4-2 record and was 4th in the AVCTL II.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team won the Class 4A state championship Saturday with a 49-42 victory against Bishop Miege. The victory concludes the 2024 season that saw the Jaguars finish with a 12-1 record, including winning the final 9 in a row. … … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 31-4, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL II title. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-7, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL II title thanks to a tiebreaker against Newton.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 2-4 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 15-18, 3-8 and was 6th in the AVCTL II. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team finished the 2024 season with a 9-3, 5-1 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II because their lone loss came against Andover Central, which also finished 5-1 in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15, 7-5 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Tiger soccer team finished with a 7-9-1, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL II.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-6 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL II. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 7-10, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL II.

NEWTON

The Railer football team finished the 2024 season without a win and finished 0-9, 0-6 and 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 4-8 record and fifth in the AVCTL II. … The Railer soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-1, 5-1 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL II because it lost the head-to-head contest against Andover Central, who also finished 5-1 in AVCTL II action.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-11 record and was 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Mustang soccer team finished the season with a 1-15, 0-6 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL II.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 9 3

Andover Cent. 5 1 12 1

Goddard 4 2 6 3

Andover 3 3 4 5

Salina Central 2 4 4 5

Arkansas City 2 4 2 7

Newton 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 15

Andover Central 49, Bishop Miege 42