Prep AVCTL II Week 11 Recap

After one week of the 2024 KSHSAA football playoffs, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has just two teams left alive this season.

The AVCTL II had one team, the Andover Lady Trojans, which qualified for the Class 6A state tournament, but the Lady Trojans did not advance out of pool play and the AVCTL II had all seven of its boys’ soccer teams eliminated in the quarterfinal round of their respective state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost 41-0 against Hays in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Trojans finished the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament, but failed to advance out of pool play and finished the season with a 32-6 record. … The Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 8-10 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 49-13 victory against El Dorado in the Class 4A playoffs. The Jaguars will host Winfield Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 31-4 record. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-7 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost 35-7 against Buhler in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 15-18 record. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 6-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team scored a 55-10 victory against Emporia Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Tigers will host Maize South Friday night in the 2nd round of the playoffs. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 21-15 record. … The Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-1 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team lost 7-6 against Valley Center Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to see its 2024 season come to an end after a 6-3 campaign. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 15-19 record. The Lion soccer team finished the season with a 7-10 record.

NEWTON

The Railer football team lost 49-7 against Great Bend Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to see its season come to an end with a 0-9 record. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25 record. … The Railer soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 10-6-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

Football – The Mustang football team lost 56-35 against Maize South Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to finish the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25 record. … The Mustang soccer team finished the 2024 season with a 1-15 record.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 7 2

Andover Cent. 5 1 8 1

Goddard 4 2 6 3

Andover 3 3 4 5

Salina Central 2 4 4 5

Arkansas City 2 4 2 7

Newton 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 1

Eisenhower 55, Emporia 10

Andover Central 49, El Dorado 13

Maize South 56, Salina Central 35

Valley Center 7, Goddard 6

Great Bend 49, Newton 7

Hays 31, Andover 0

Buhler 35, Ark City 7

Friday, November 8

Maize South at Eisenhower

Winfield at Andover Central