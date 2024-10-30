Prep AVCTL I Week 9 Recap

The Derby Panther football team wrapped up the 2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I championship last week, the Hutchinson Salt Hawks, however, sealed the runner-up spot this past Friday night with a 42-20 victory against Maize South.

The seven AVCTL I football teams now turn their attention to the 2024 playoffs where there will be a pair of AVCTL I showdowns in the opening round as Campus will play at Derby in the Class 6A opening round this Friday night while Salina South will play at Hutchinson in the opening round of the Class 5A bracket.

On the volleyball courts, the AVCTL I had all seven of its teams eliminated this past Saturday in the Class 6A and 6A sub-state tournaments. Maize High, Maize South and Valley Center’s volleyball teams all won their sub-state openers, but each lost the ensuing championship match to see their seasons come to an end.

On the soccer pitch, the AVCTL I has Valley Center and Salina South still alive heading into Friday’s regional championship matches.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday, losing 37-2 against Valley Center. The Colts will open the Class 6A playoffs Friday at Derby. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2024 season with an 8-25 Saturday as they were defeated 25-23, 25-20 against Wichita North in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Colt soccer team did not qualify for the Class 6A regional tournament and finished the 2024 season with a 5-9-0 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team finished the 2024 regular season with an undefeated record as they defeated Bishop Carroll 51-7. The Panthers will open the Class 6A playoffs Friday by playing host to Campus. … The Lady Panther volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end with a 9-24 record on Saturday after they lost 25-20, 25-11 against Manhattan in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Panther soccer team closed the regular season last Thursday losing a 1-0 match against Maize South. The Panthers lost 2-0 against Lawrence Free State Tuesday in the Class 6A regional opener to see their season come to an end after a 10-7 campaign.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 42-20 victory against Maize South. The Salt Hawks will open Class 5A postseason play on Friday when they host Salina South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team was defeated 25-18, 26-24 against Andover Central Saturday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks finished the 2024 season with an 18-17 record. … The Salt Hawk soccer team had its 2024 season come to an end Monday when it was defeated 4-3 on penalty kicks against Andover. The Salt Hawks finished the season with a 9-3-1 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 57-0 victory against Salina South. The Eagles will open the playoffs on Friday by hosting Washburn Rural. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end on Saturday after a 16-18 campaign. The Lady Eagles saw their season end after a 1-1 performance in the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Wichita Southeast 25-21, 25-18 in the opening round by lost 25-16, 25-22 against Wichita North in the championship match. … The Eagle soccer team closed the 2024 regular season last Thursday dropping a 3-1 match against Salina South. The Eagles saw their season end Monday, losing 8-0 against Washburn Rural in the Class 6A regionals. The Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 4-11-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team lost 42-20 against Hutchinson Friday in the final regular season game of the 2024 season. The Mavericks will open a Class 5A playoff game Friday by hosting Salina Central. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 20-13 record after going 1-1 in the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Mavericks opened the tournament with a 25-17, 25-18 victory against Emporia, but lost 25-15, 25-20 against Topeka Seaman in the championship match. … The Maverick soccer team closed the 2024 regular season last Thursday with a 1-0 shutout victory against Derby. The Mavericks defeated Eisenhower 2-1 in double overtime Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Mavericks will play Andover Central in the 2nd round Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team lost 57-0 against Maize Friday in the final game of the 2024 regular season. The Cougars open the playoffs Friday playing at Hutchinson. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team had its 2024 season come to an end Saturday after a 21-14 record. The Lady Cougars lost 25-9, 25-11 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Cougar soccer team closed the 2024 regular season last Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Maize High. The Cougars opened regional play Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Emporia and will play Kapaun Mt. Carmel Thursday for the regional championship.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team concluded the 2024 regular season Friday with a 37-2 victory against Campus. The Hornets will open the Class 5A playoffs Friday at Goddard. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2024 season Saturday after a 19-13 record. The Lady Hornet season ended Saturday after they went 1-1 in the 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament with a 25-12, 26-24 victory against Hays but lost 25-23, 25-21 against Great Bend in the title match. …

Soccer – The Hornet soccer team defeated Ark City 8-0 Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 8 0

Hutchinson 5 1 6 2

Maize 4 2 4 4

Maize South 3 3 5 3

Valley Center 2 4 2 6

Salina South 1 5 1 7

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, October 25

Valley Center 37, Campus 2

Hutchinson 42, Maize South 20

Maize 57, Salina South 0

Derby 51, Bishop Carroll 7

Friday, November 1

Campus at Derby

Washburn Rural at Maize

Salina South at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Goddard