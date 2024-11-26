Prep AVCTL I Week 14 recap

The 2024 fall season is now complete in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I after this past Friday night saw the Derby Panthers lose 41-31 against Manhattan in the Class 6A state semifinals.

The Panthers were the last AVCTL I team standing and that was how the regular season played out as the Panthers were the AVCTL I champions with an unblemished 6-0 AVCTL I record.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks won the 2024 AVCTL I volleyball title with an 11-1 AVCTL I record while the Maize South Maverick soccer team won the AVCTL I soccer title thanks to a regular season victory against Salina South, giving the Mavericks the tiebreaker over the Cougars as the two teams finished the AVCTL I season with identical 5-1 records.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past season:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2024 season without a win as it finished 0-9, 0-6. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the season with a 5-10, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team suffered its first and only loss of the season Friday night as they saw their 2024 season come to an end two wins shy of the ultimate goal when they were defeated 41-31 against Manhattan in the Class 6A semifinals. The Panthers finished the season with an 11-1 record. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 11-24, 5-7 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 10-7, 3-3 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL I.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team finished 2nd in the AVCTL I in 2024 after an 8-3, 5-1 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 18-17, 4-8 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Salt Hawk soccer team finished the season with a 10-4-2, 4-2-0 record and was third in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-5, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished with a 16-18, 5-7 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Eagle soccer team finished the season with an 4-11-2, 1-4-1 record and was 6th in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-4, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 20-13, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL I title. … The Maverick soccer team finished the 2024 season with an 18-3, 5-1 record and won the AVCTL I championship.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 21-15, 8-4 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Cougars finished the 2024 season with a 17-4, 5-1 record and in 2nd place in the AVCTL I.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-7, 2-4 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 19-13, 8-4 record and was 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-1, 2-3-1 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 11 1

Hutchinson 5 1 8 3

Maize 4 2 5 5

Maize South 3 3 6 4

Valley Center 2 4 3 7

Salina South 1 5 1 8

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 15

Derby 63, Wichita East 28

Hays 28, Hutchinson 0

Friday, November 22

Manhattan 41, Derby 31