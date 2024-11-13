Prep AVCTL I Week 11 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has two of its seven football teams alive in the 2024 fall sports season.

The AVCTL I entered this past week with five of its seven teams still alive after the opening week of the football playoffs, but that number has dropped to two, Derby and Hutchinson, after the second round this past Friday night.

The Derby Panthers are the top seed in the Class 6A playoffs and will host Wichita East in the state quarterfinals on Friday while Hutchinson remains alive in the Class 5A playoffs and will host Hays Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week and this season:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2024 season without a win as it finished 0-9, 0-6. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the season with a 5-10, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team kept its season alive and remained undefeated Friday night with a 42-14 victory against Junction City. The Panthers will host Wichita East Friday night in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 11-24, 5-7 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 10-7, 3-3 record and finished 4th in the AVCTL I.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 33-13 victory against Liberal. The Salt Hawks will host Hays Friday night in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 18-17, 4-8 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Salt Hawk soccer team finished the season with a 10-4-2, 4-2-0 record and was third in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team saw its season come to an end Fridy when it lost 49-0 against Manhattan. The Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 5-5, 4-2 record and was third in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished with a 16-18, 5-7 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Eagle soccer team finished the season with an 4-11-2, 1-4-1 record and was 6th in the AVCTL I.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team saw its season come to an end Friday when it lost 37-26 against Eisenhower. The Mavericks finished the 2024 season with a 6-4, 3-3 record and was 4th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 20-13, 11-1 record and won the AVCTL I title. … The Maverick soccer team defeated St. James Academy 3-2 Wednesday in the Class 5A state semifinal match. The Mavericks lost the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, falling 7-0 against Blue Valley Southwest. The Mavericks finished the 2024 season with an 18-3 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 21-15, 8-4 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Cougar soccer team lost 4-0 against Blue Valley Southwest Wednesday in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Cougars lost the consolation final on Saturday, falling 2-0 against St. James Academy. The Cougars finished the 2024 season with a 17-4 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team had its season come to an end Friday when it lost 43-15 against Topeka Seaman. The Hornets finished the season with a 3-7, 2-4 record and finished 5th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 19-13, 8-4 record and finished 2nd in the AVCTL I. … The Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-1, 2-3-1 record and was 5th in the AVCTL I.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 10 0

Hutchinson 5 1 8 2

Maize 4 2 5 5

Maize South 3 3 6 4

Valley Center 2 4 3 7

Salina South 1 5 1 8

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 8

Derby 42, Junction City 14

Hutchinson 33, Liberal 13

Manhattan 49, Maize 0

Eisenhower 37, Maize South 26

Topeka Seaman 43, Valley Center 15

Friday, November 15

Wichita East at Derby

Hays at Hutchinson