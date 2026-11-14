PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 12 Recap

By Christian Orr November 14, 2026

The 2026 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 is complete after the Andover Trojan football team suffered its first and only loss of the season Friday night, falling 3-0 against Bishop Carroll.

The Trojans were the lone AVCTL 2 football team remaining in the 2026 season.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 24-7, 10-2 record. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Trojan football team lost 3-0 against Bishop Carroll on Friday night in the 3rd round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Trojans finished the season with a 10-1, 6-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished the season with a 29-9, 11-1 record. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 5-1-0 record. … The Jaguar football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 5-26, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 5-11-0, 2-4-0 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-7, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with an 18-15, 5-6 record. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-1, 1-5-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-2 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 3-8 record. … The Lion boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-2, 3-3-0 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 4-6, 2-4 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the season with a 17-14, 6-5 record. … The Railer boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday when the Railers lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship match. … The Railer football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with an 18-13, 4-7 record. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Mustang football team finished the season with a 6-4, 4-2 record.

 

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

                            Overall                                 AVCTL II

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Andover              10           1                              6              0

Salina Central    6              4                              4              2

Eisenhower        5              4                              4              2

Andover Cent.   3              6                              3              3

Goddard              4              6                              2              4

Ark City                2              7                              1              5

Newton                1              8                              1              5

Friday, November 13

Bishop Carroll 3, Andover 0

 

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

                            Overall                                                 AVCTL II

Team                 W           L              T                              W           L              T

Newton                16           3              0                              6              0              0

And Central        9              7              1                              5              1              0

Andover              8              8              1                              4              2              0

Goddard              8              8              2                              3              3              0

Arkansas City     6              11           0                              2              4              0

Eisenhower        2              14           1                              1              5              0

Salina Central    3              13           0                              0              6              0

 

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

                             Overall                                 AVCTL II

Team                  W           L                              W           L

And Central        29           9                              11           1

Andover              24           7                              10           2

Newton                17           14                           6              5

Eisenhower        18           15                           5              6

Salina Central    18           13                           4              7

Goddard              13           21                           3              8

Arkansas City     5              26                           1              11