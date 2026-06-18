Pool Party Death Prompts Investigation

Salina police are investigating after a man died at a pool party.

KWCH TV in Wichita reports the Salina Police Department said officers responded to a home in north Salina around 2:30 a.m. on June 7th. A 23-year-old man was found by first responders, unresponsive in a pool where a pool party was taking place. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident. An autopsy is being conducted.

The man’s identity has not been released.