Police Seeking Monkey Masked Thief

Police are seeking a thief who wore a monkey mask while committing vehicle burglaries. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM on Thursday, October 8th, a thief entered several vehicles in a southeast residential area of Salina.

The suspect was observed on surveillance cameras in the area checking for unsecured vehicles. Upon finding an unsecured vehicle, the suspect would enter the vehicles and rummage through them, occasionally stealing smaller items.

The suspect was wearing a monkey mask and dark clothing.

The incidents occurred between Falconview Drive and Lakeview Drive.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-26565.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.