Pink Out Salina on Tuesday

Salinans are encouraged to wear pink on Tuesday to show support for those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to Tammy Walker Cancer Center Cancer Outreach Coordinator Daniel Craig, it is a time annually devoted to educating everyone about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and access to timely, high quality care.

Tuesday, October 29th is Pink Out Salina Day where everyone is encouraged to wear pink on that day. Employers are encouraged to have their employees wear pink, take a picture, and post it on Facebook.

Here are some facts about breast cancer from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in 2024, approximately 30% of all new women cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer.

Although rare, men get breast cancer too. In 2024, an estimated 2800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.

When caught in its earliest, localized stages, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%.

There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Early Detection Works Program

Early Detection Works is a program offered through the Kansas Department of Health & Environment that provides free breast cancer screenings and cervical cancer screenings to individuals who don’t have health insurance and meet certain age and income guidelines. https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/826/Breast-Cervical-Cancer-Screening—Early

