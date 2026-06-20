Pilots Ready For Air Race Classic

Forty-six teams, including two from K-State Salina, will take to the sky when the 49th Air Race Classic takes off from St. Louis on Tuesday.

This annual Air Race Classic competition, this year June 23rd – 26th, brings together female pilots from across the country to race approximately 2,400 miles through 14 states.

Teams consisting of at least two female pilots will complete the course, flying normally aspirated, piston-powered airplanes in visual flight conditions during daylight hours. To qualify for the race, pilots, and copilots must have at least a private pilot certificate and a minimum of 100 hours as pilot-in-command; one of them must have at least 500 hours as pilot-in-command or a current instrument rating. Teams may include additional female teammates, who must hold at least a student pilot certificate.

The Air Race Classic isn’t just about speed—it’s about strategy and teamwork. A handicap speed system is in place, ensuring every team has an equal shot at victory, regardless of their aircraft’s speed. Because each plane receives a unique handicap, teams are racing to beat their own handicap speed, not against one another. Teams strategize to play the elements, holding out for better weather or seeking more favorable winds to beat their handicap by the greatest margin. It’s a true test of skill and ingenuity as pilots navigate the country, seeking the perfect crosscountry.

The Air Race Classic is the epicenter of women’s air racing. Pilots range in age from 17 to 90+ years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers.

Representing K-State Salina on the High Plains team are students Alyscea Jackson and Bailey Pierce. Flying with the Little Apple Aviators team are Lydia Maynard and club advisor Sydney Oyer.

Photos via K-State Salina