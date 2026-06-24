Pilot Car Causes Crash

A driver was injured in a crash in southwest Kansas caused by a wheel falling off a pilot car.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 pickup acting as a pilot car for an oversize load, was travelling Westbound on US 56 Highway in Morton County. The truck went off the road to give room an oncoming Toyota Avalon. A tire came off the pickup and struck the car.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Sage Swaney from Mulvane, was transported to the hospital in Elkhart to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The incident happened at around 9:15 Tuesday morning on US 56 Highway near mile marker 15 , 12 miles East of K 27 Highway in Morton County