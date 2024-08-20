Picnic Style Eating Contest

It will be a straight up eating competition on the street in front of the Smoky Hill Museum in September.

Executive Director Susan Hawksworth joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra this week to make the case clear – no bun soaking will be allowed.

Many eating contests around the nation like Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog competition on Coney Island allow the food to be soaked or smashed – but no such changes can be made during the Smoky Hill Museum’s Street Fair, “Serious Eaters Competition,” on September 28th.

Up to 24 lucky contestants and three alternates will be selected to participate in one of three eating contests sponsored by Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn and Martinelli’s Little Italy. Must be 18 to enter.

Enter by September 1st and contestants will be announced on September 14th.