Picking the Perfect Pumpkin

umpkins are a popular fall decoration this time of year, not to mention the joy of jack-o-lanterns, a Halloween favorite.

Kansas State University horticulture expert Matt McKernan suggests harvesting or purchasing pumpkins that are fully ripened in order to increase their longevity.

“Pumpkins that are harvested before they fully ripen will rot more quickly than those harvested at peak maturity,” McKernan said.

He adds:

A mature pumpkin will have a hard rind that is solid in color.

The pumpkin should make a hollow sound when thumped.

Mature pumpkins will have a waxy coating, which protects them from drying out.

After harvesting pumpkins, keep them cool and out of sunlight to extend their life.

“Carved pumpkins have a much shorter shelf-life, sometimes only a few days up to a week, before noticeable rotting occurs,” McKernan said.

To extend the life of carved pumpkins