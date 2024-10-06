PHOTO GALLERY: Brewing Up Fun

The streets of Downtown Salina late Saturday afternoon and into the evening were full of foot traffic, as hundreds of people who love beer gathered for the “Salina on Tap” craft beer festival. The Meridian Media event for the second year took over a portion of downtown, taking over the area around the City Lights Stage, and the 100 block of N Santa Fe.

Meridian Media Promotions Director Hannah Holt approached the Salina City Commission in August with the plans, and then took all of the appropriate steps to make the event happen.

Salina On Tap featured multiple beer tasting booths. There were over 120 different brews to sample from all over the country and the area, including local and national brewers.

With the beer tasting booths located throughout the designated area, there was ample room for those who attended to roam around, enjoying an Okberfest-type atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed beer sampling and good times in the parking lot around the City Lights Stage area at the Main Stage Beer Garden, and in the Kansas Craft Brewers Beer Garden in Phillips Plaza.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered to be part of Salina on Tap, either as a ticket buyer or a volunteer. Over 700 tickets were sold, and over 100 people volunteered to help at the event.

Along with the beer sampling, those who purchased a VIP ticket received a t-shirt designed by Jimi Bishop with Supercharged Tattoo, a commemorative pint glass, and access to the all-new VIP lounge at Clubhouse Golf featuring food and golf simulators.

Volunteers were able to select one of three non-profit organizations. Every volunteer that signed up, and showed up, was eligible to earned the nonprofit $10. The non-profits included:

Salina AMBUCS

Salina Area United Way

Love, Chloe Foundation

Though the over 120 beers at the event were the main attraction, there was more. Entertainment on the City Lights Stage included a couple of different acts. Wichita band “Hey Radio” played alt-rock hits from the 1990s, followed by Cash Hollistah and DJ Bearfoot pumping up the crowd with party favorite music.

An open air photobooth from Color Me Crazy near the “Welcome to 67401” mural proved popular, as did Tacos Food Truck providing good eats.

Salina on Tap was presented by Meridian Media Radio Stations including Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 KSAL alongside Pestinger Distributing.

_ _ _

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE