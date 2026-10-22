Pedestrian Killed on Rural Road

A woman was killed Wednesday night in rural Dickinson County when she got out of her vehicle in front of her mailbox.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Katherine Worthen pulled a Nissan Rogue in front 185 Solomon Road and parked in the northbound lane facing southbound. She exited the vehicle to get mail from the mail box.

A Honda Civic headed north on Solomon Road swerved to the right as it neared the stationary Nissan. The Honda struck the SUV, and also struck the pedestrian.

Worthen suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Honda, 47-year-old Andrea Macoubrie from Clay Center, was transported to hospital in Abilene to be treated for suspected minor injuries. She was buckled up.

The incident happened at 7:54 Wednesday night on Solomon Road north of Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.