Patrick Mahomes Leads Game-Winning Drive for Chiefs Win

Taking over at the Kansas City 25-yard line with less than two minutes remaining, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field in just one minute and 15 seconds as he hit tight end Travis Kelce for a 22-yard touchdown to re-take the lead.

It completed a wild final quarter that served as a microcosm of a back-and-forth shootout between these two classic division rivals.

Trailing by three points and facing a fourth down with just over eight minutes left in the game, Mahomes – with a defender closing in – found wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a nine-yard gain to move the chains. That set up a go-ahead score for Kansas City five plays later, as tailback Le’Veon Bell took a quick toss for a six-yard score.

The Raiders then got the ball back with just over five minutes left in regulation and marched right down the field – re-claiming the lead as quarterback Derek Carr found tight end Jason Witten for a 1-yard score – before Mahomes got the ball back with one minute and 48 seconds left.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP then did the rest, leading Kansas City down the field to claim a huge victory.

Kansas City moved to 30-3 in its last 33 matchups against divisional opponents with the victory as Head Coach Andy Reid tallied his 19th win in 22 career games immediately following the bye week.

It certainly wasn’t easy though as these two teams traded punches all night long.

Las Vegas was on the board first as tailback Josh Jacobs plunged ahead for a 2-yard score. It punctuated a strong opening drive for the Raiders that included four first downs and two big passing plays of more than 20 yards.