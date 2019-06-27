Salina, KS

Park Employee Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2019

A employee working at a Kansas State Park was killed in an accident.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, 48-year-old Mark A. Jackson of Milford died Tuesday at the Milford Wildlife Area when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment, pinning him underneath. Jackson, a seasonal employee of the agency, was spraying weeds at the time of the accident – one of the many duties he performed to improve his hometown wildlife area.

“The KDWPT family lost one of its own in this tragic accident,” said Brad Loveless, KDWPT Secretary. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family and friends. He will be missed by many.”

Though only with KDWPT a short period of time, Jackson made a favorable impression on his coworkers who describe him as someone who “was always fun to be around” and “had a great outlook on life.”

Jackson enjoyed caring for his family’s horses, riding his motorcycle, and deer hunting. He leaves behind his wife and mother, among other family and friends.

 

