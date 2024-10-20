OPINION: The Tales Liars Tell

When politicians and public figures lie to us, they are tacitly calling us stupid and weak. Stupid enough to believe their lies; weak enough to accept them.

As such, lying is a contemptuous act. Humans are social creatures. Lying is anti-social, and a debasement of both human nature and the trust and order on which we have built civilization.

You can’t conduct a sustainable business built on lies. You can’t build a home based on false measurements.

You can’t even plan a dinner with friends if nothing you say can be trusted.

“Yeah, come over at 8 o’clock. We’ll be there this time, I swear.”

At its core, lying is insulting, and ought to be taken as the insult that it is.

Especially when public figures in positions of mass influence are lying on gargantuan scales.

Being a politician is no excuse and it’s disgustingly past time for our popular culture to stop excusing politicians for lying. We need honest public servants now as much as ever.

Besides, lying is a cowardly, unacceptable and gross vanity when done merely out of egocentric self-service.

But it becomes unforgivable when their lies cause real-world violence, threats of violence, and harm to others, violating the sanctity of our collective human rights to peace, justice, and security.

The contempt the liar shows is reflected back on the the liar himself.

The liar admits by dint of his tactic he himself is stupid and weak.

It doesn’t matter if the liar is smooth and clever or ham-fisted and sloppy; he is stupid and weak.

The liar insults his audience and their power of reason. Perhaps even more importantly, he insults his own.

He pathetically resorts to the use of deception in place of intelligent argument. When he is proved wrong, instead of acknowledging and learning and growing, he shrinks and narrows himself and his own mind even more.

Falling back on the childish bumper rail cheats of lies and deceit is an admission of incompetence and defeat, of being incapable of making a compelling argument built on facts, evidence, and logic.

Strength of mind is required to stay fastened to truth, to resist false equivalence, misdirection, straw men, red herrings, vulgar name-calling and scapegoating.

Strong will, patience, self-awareness, they are all necessary to hold oneself accountable to the rigorous standards of fact-based accuracy.

Dehumanizing others is a desperate and disturbed mind. Recklessly indulging the easy appeals of wild-eyed exaggeration and hyper-emotional fear-mongering is a lazy mind.

Deep knowledge, healthy skepticism, a good memory, and a skillful, capable intelligence are required to make a cogent, respectable argument.

It only takes a lack of shame to tell a pack of lies.

Any cheap huckster can do it.