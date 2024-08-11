Open Call For Local Authors

A Salina book store is planning an event and is seeking local authors to be part of it.

Red Fen Bookseller is planning its first local authors’ fair. The organization has issued an “open call” for authors.

According to Red Fern, Jerzee Mullins is organizing the authors’ fair. The event will complete her internship at Kansas Wesleyan University.

To participate, authors need to complete a questionnaire. Mullins will review all the entries and select the ones to participate.

After being selected, Mullins will reach out to get a bio and headshot of the authors.

Authors who apply and are not selected are urged to “not worry”. Red Fern hopes the local authors’ fair is something which will continue.

Photo by Hannah Crickman via Red Fern Booksellers