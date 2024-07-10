Online Enrollment Begins

Online Enrollment opens Thursday for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Parents and guardians can log into Skyward July 11-25 for convenient school registration.

According to USD 305, enrollment letters, through the United States Postal Service, should arrive in mailboxes this week. A couple things of note include:

Families who complete the online enrollment process before July 25 will receive $10 off curriculum fees for each student enrolled.

Free or reduced meal applications are completed during online enrollment and determine eligibility for free or reduced fees.

Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment. Walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 23.

The 2024-2025 school calendar and students’ hours of attendance are now available and can be found on the district website. Parents and guardians are encouraged to note changes to student attendance times:

Elementary: 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Secondary: 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

Additionally, six “no school” days have been added to the school calendar: three in November and one in the months of January, February and April. These changes to the school calendar were necessary because students will attend school 15 minutes more each day.