One Killed in Early Morning Tornado

A tornado that briefly touched down early Sunday morning destroyed a manufactured home and killed one person.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down near the Sedgwick / Harvey county line. It was on the ground for .11 miles, 50 yards wide, and on the ground for two minutes.

The brunt of the damage was to a double wide manufactured home that was bolted to a poured basement foundation. Unfortunately there was a fatality at this residence.

Most of the debris from the home and two outbuildings was pushed to the northeast and could be found for multiple miles, but no additional structural damage was found to the northeast.

The tornado was rated an EF 2, with wind ranging from 111 mph to 135 mph.