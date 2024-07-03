No Changes in Trash Service

The Salina General Services Offices, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed on Thursday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.

The offices and facilities will reopen for normal hours on Friday, July 5th, 2024. All other City offices will be closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday as well.

Please note that sanitation services will operate on their regular trash routes on Thursday, July 4th, with no interruptions to those services. The Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will be open on July 4 th ,

however it will close early at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Salina General Services at (785) 309-5750.