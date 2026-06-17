No Animals Injured in Fire at K-State Dairy Unit

A fire early Wednesday morning caused extensive damage to the Kansas State University Dairy Unit. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, first responders were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. after a passerby reported the fire to 911. As firefighters approached the scene, they observed heavy flames coming from several storage buildings north of the Kansas State University campus.

No people or animals were injured in the fire.

Several storage buildings and contents were destroyed. A damage estimate is not yet available.

Kansas Fire Marshal TheMarshal and Kansas State University Fire Marshal are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Grain and feed storage bins continued to smolder at mid-day. The Manhattan Fire Department cleared the scene, while Riley County Fire District #1 personnel and volunteers remained to fully extinguish the fire and conduct mop-up operations. K-State staff are assisting with debris removal using heavy equipment.

“We are concerned about the high winds today and blowing embers to other parts of the surrounding K-State North Farm,” Riley County Emergency Services Director and Fire Chief Russel Stukey said. “We’ll stay on scene as long as needed to help ensure that doesn’t happen.”

“The university appreciates the prompt and continued response by all emergency services involved,” said Michelle Geering, Kansas State University spokesperson.

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Photo via Manhattan Fire Department