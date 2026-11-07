New November Most Wanted List Online

The new November list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, felony child abuse, aggravated escape from custody, making criminal threats, kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence battery, felony drug crimes, and more.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted prompted over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 4,031 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

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Salina’s Most Wanted