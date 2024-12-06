New Art Exhibit at Library

A new art exhibit titled “Hidden Figures” is on display at the Salina Public Library. The exhibit by local artist Cary Brinegar on display from December 6, 2024, to January 17, 2025.

According to the Library, a public reception will be held on January 3, 2025, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the library gallery to celebrate the artist and their work.

Brinegar, a retired special educator and long-time Salina resident, is a member of the Kansas Figure Drawing Group and an experienced creator of abstract pen and ink “doodles.” Over the years, Brinegar has expanded their artistic range, incorporating figures and forms into his work while exploring diverse media.

The Hidden Figures exhibit features a collection of figurative oil paintings created using pentimento—a technique where original elements of a painting reappear through overpainting—paired with found objects that evoke figurative forms. As Brinegar explains, “I approached this work as an exercise in reuse, color experimentation, and new techniques, in addition to my quest for a pleasing figurative abstraction.”

Visitors will experience a unique blend of traditional and abstract art that challenges perception and celebrates creative evolution.

This event and exhibit are free and open to the public.

_ _ _

Photos via Salina Public Library