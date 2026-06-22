Nearly Halfway to Summer Reading Goal

Salina Public Library’s summer reading goal of 20,000 books is nearing the halfway point.

According to the Library, week four of Summer at the Library is officially wrapped up, bringing the total to 9,406 books out of the 20,000 book goal.

This year’s summer at the library season invites the community to read together, attend free events, and participate in programs designed to keep kids and adults engaged all summer long. The library’s summer season runs from May 22nd through July 30th.

At the center of the library’s summer initiative is the community reading challenge, encouraging participants of all ages to read or listen to books throughout the summer for chances to win prizes. Community members can submit the number of books they complete each week either in person at the library or online through the library’s website. Picture books, chapter books, novels, and audiobooks all count toward the challenge.

Summer Learning Packets are available in the Technology Center. These free packets are designed to help prevent the summer slide with age-appropriate reading and activity challenges. Completed packets can be returned to the library in exchange for prize tickets.

Later in the summer, participants will have opportunities to celebrate their reading accomplishments. The final prize drawing taking place on July 31.

The Youth Summer Pool Party will be held on Sunday, July 26, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Kenwood Cove. Free tickets will be available at the Youth Services desk beginning Monday, July 20. Each ticket admits one youth and one adult, and youth ages 11 and older may attend without an adult.

The Adult Summer Party will be held on Friday, July 31, from 5–7 p.m. at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House. The event will feature live music from J. Michael Terrell and raffle prize drawings for summer reading participants.