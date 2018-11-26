Salina, KS

Museum to Host Holiday Open House

KSAL StaffNovember 26, 2018

He came across the prairie cloaked in many different customs and traditions at Christmas. This Saturday Pioneer Santa will be in Salina

Christmas is coming and the Smoky Hill Museum is celebrating with a Holiday Open House.

According to the museum, there will be music, refreshments, make and take crafts, door prizes, and last but not least, a Pioneer Prairie Santa. It’s the perfect recipe for a wonderful afternoon.

The Museum Store will be open for holiday shopping. And remember to bring your camera for a photo with Pioneer Prairie Santa.

The Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is this Saturday Saturday, December 1st, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

