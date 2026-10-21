Multiple Search Warrants Served

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, working with several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants in Salina and in McPherson County Tuesday morning as part of ongoing investigations.

According Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the warrants were served beginning around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Salina and McPherson County.

Agencies involved included the Salina Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were the result of several ongoing investigations conducted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, according to Melander.

All suspects associated with the search warrants have been located and are currently being detained by the sheriff’s office.

Additional information is expected to be released during the Saline County Sheriff’s Office’s daily morning briefing Thursday.