Multi-Location Exhibit Celebrates America’s 250th

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence the Smoky Hill Museum is coordinating a multi-location exhibit spread across five sites in Salina. Each site highlights one of five core themes drawn directly from the historic document.

According to the museum, “Moments That Made US” explores the ideals at the heart of this document. Come explore how generations of Americans have given meaning to these founding principles.

According to the museum, Starting July 1st this exhibit spans five locations in Salina with panels provided by the Smoky Hill Museum. It will remain on exhibit through the end of August.

The Garage – Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness

Salina Arts Center – Free & Independent States

Salina Public Library – Created Equal

Smoky Hill Museum – We Mutually Pledge

– We Mutually Pledge The Temple – Consent of the Governed

“Moments That Made US” is a special exhibition during the America 250 commemoration that explores how generations of Americans have given meaning to the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence.

The exhibition looks back across centuries and highlights both challenging and celebratory times from the colonial era to more recent generations. The exhibition explores five themes drawn directly from the Declaration of Independence: Created Equal; Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness; Free and Independent States; Consent of the Governed; and We Mutually Pledge. The featured moments from American history inspire curiosity about the events that shaped the nation. They remind us that our story was never inevitable, we shaped it at every turn.

The exhibition was developed through a multi-state collaboration to ensure that Americans throughout the nation would have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in the nation’s 250th anniversary. It adapts the acclaimed “Moments That Made US” exhibition created by History Colorado and currently on view at the History Colorado Center in Denver.

The print-on-demand version of Moments That Made US was developed in collaboration with Arizona America 250, History Colorado, Oklahoma Historical Society and Washington State Historical Society. Additional distribution support was provided by California Association of Museums, Kansas Museums Association, New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, America 250 Oregon, America’s 250th South Dakota, Humanities Texas, and Utah Division of Arts and Museums.