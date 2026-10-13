Mounted Patrol Helps at Crash Scene

The Saline County Mounted Patrol was among multiple agencies and volunteers who worked together to extricate surviving cattle and move them to a local facility following a semi rollover in Harvey County Tuesday morning.

According to Newton Fire / EMS the crash involved a semi transporting cattle on southbound I-135 near mile marker 33, between U.S. Highway 50 and K-15.

After the initial incident, a member of an animal rescue group was injured after falling from the trailer. He was treated and released at a hospital.

With the help of the agencies all cattle were removed from the trailer, some being alive and some who perished.

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Photos via Newton Fire / EMS