Mounted Patrol Helps at Crash Scene

By Todd Pittenger October 13, 2026

The Saline County Mounted Patrol was among multiple agencies and volunteers who worked together to extricate surviving cattle and move them to a local facility following a semi rollover in Harvey County Tuesday morning.

According to Newton Fire / EMS the crash involved a semi transporting cattle on southbound I-135 near mile marker 33, between U.S. Highway 50 and K-15.

After the initial incident, a member of an animal rescue group was injured after falling from the trailer. He was treated and released at a hospital.

 

With the help of the agencies all cattle were removed from the trailer, some being alive and some who perished.
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Photos via Newton Fire / EMS

 

 