Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash With Deer

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving a deer Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Barry Maley from Moran, Kansas, was riding a Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Motorcycle in Allen County on Delaware Road approaching US 59 Highway. He struck a deer which was crossing the road and crashed.

Maley, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed.

The crash happened Saturday night at around 8:00 in Allen County on Delaware Road, 0.5 mile East of US 59 Highway west of Elsmore.