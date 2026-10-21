Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A rider was injured in a motorcycle crash on a highway in south central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Jarrhett Moore of Sterling was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on K 14 Highway in Rice County. As he came up behind a vehicle which was making a left hand turn he did not see it. He swerved causing the bike to lay on its side.

Moore, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 2:53 Tuesday afternoon on K 14 Highway near 16th Ave. in Rice County.