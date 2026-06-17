Motorcycle Crashes Through Barbed Wire Fence

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both hurt when he crashed through a barbed wire fence in NW Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Kurtis Kooy from Las Animas, Colorado, was riding a Harley Davidson Road Glide Trike along US 83 Highway in Logan County. A strong crosswind caused the three-wheeled motorcycle to cross the center line. It entered a ditch and traveled up an embankment. It crashed through a barbed wire fence and came to rest.

Kooy was transported to the hospital in Logan to be treated for suspected serious injuries. His passenger, 64-year-old Katherine Esposito from Phoenix, Arizona, was transported to the same hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Both rider and passenger were wearing helmets.

The crash happened at around 6:15 Tuesday evening on US 83 Highway at mile marker 137.6 in Logan County.