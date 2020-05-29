Salina, KS

Most USD 305 Playgrounds Reopen

KSAL StaffMay 29, 2020

Aligned with the Saline County Health Officer’s order making Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan a local order, Salina USD 305 playgrounds and equipment are now open to the public. Note: the playground at Coronado Elementary remains closed due to special equipment and donor agreements in place.

Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health, safety and well-being of the Salina community is a priority. District administrators remain in close contact with public health and education officials (Saline County Health Department, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas Department of Health and Environment), complying with their guidance.

Salina Public Schools continues to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Check the district website @USD305.com for additional resources and communications.

 

Most USD 305 Playgrounds Reopen

