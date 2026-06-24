Morgan Parker in Neil Diamond Musical

A shocking declaration at Morgan Parker’s high school graduation played a role in triggering her North American music career.

The forceful line that still resonates among the ranks of Ell-Saline High School’s Class of 2016, served as one more booster shot to her childhood mission, and the endeavors of many peers.

Call it mild propulsion to the quiet and shy youngster’s phenomenal career with drumsticks in her grasp.

“It definitely kept that ball rolling,” said the 28-year-old New York City transplant, now a regular on Broadway and beyond.

Stars are glistening for the woman from Brookville, KS, now a freelance percussionist on an international scale. She’s currently drumming for “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” touring North America.

“It’s so beautiful. I have found my purpose in life that’s always been inside of me,” said Morgan, the youngest of Jeff and Robyn Parker’s three offspring.

Humble beginnings

They grew up adjacent to a gravel road in rural Saline County, surrounded by farmsteads and ranches, and not far from a huge terminal grain elevator. Rural America is dotted with the concrete monoliths.

Morgan’s accomplishments are cherished by her family, hometown and class pals.

“She’s paid her dues, and it’s paid off,” said her mother, Robyn Parker, a longtime Ell-Saline Elementary School teacher, currently shaping the lives of third graders. The country learning center was once dubbed “Happy Corner.”

“I’m extremely proud that Morgan has put in all of the time and work. She’s truly worked her tail off,” her mom said.

Many obstacles were thrown in Morgan’s way on the journey to performing on Broadway in the Big Apple borough of Manhattan.

“I can’t tell you how many times I was told I was too young, too green and asked ‘who are you to ever think you could walk in this room?’ ” she said. “A teacher in college once told me I had no reason to go to New York.”

But the young Parker never bowed, and stayed true to her dreams.

“I love the haters. They light a fire inside of me to keep going,” Morgan said.

The Beat goes on

These days, Broadway is a common gig. Morgan filled in on drums for “MJ the Musical,” a production of Michael Jackson’s life and music that opened four years ago in the Neil Simon Theatre, and is still running.

“I flew out and saw her perform,” Robyn Parker said. The parents have seen Morgan on stage in Kansas City, St. Louis, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Her nearly three-year engagement with “A Beautiful Noise” with visits to numerous cities, ends July 7 through 12 at the Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO.

Morgan has kept Neil Diamond’s pop, rock & roll and soft rock cadence for many thousands of people — audiences of 1,500 up to 6,000 a night.

Among those fans is Diamond himself, who has visited performances and presided over the tribute to his stellar career.

The show centers around his life story and globally-acclaimed music. Diamond, currently in his mid-80s, collaborated with the creative team during the show’s development.

The outdoor Starlight stage boasts the most seats on the tour — 7,739 — and serves as the tour’s grand finale. The Parker parents plan to attend at least one of the KC performances.

Morgan aims to dazzle at the drums every night from center stage as part of a cast of artists; each with special stories to tell. All are eager, she said, to celebrate the epic past of a rock & roll legend who grew up in the FlatBush neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

“We want his music to live on,” Morgan said.

Meeting with Diamond on several occasions has been special, she said.

The show debuted June 21, 2022, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, before moving to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre later that year.

Parker’s run with the show started in 2023 as a substitute drummer. As the show’s full-time drummer since August 2024, the experience has been unforgettable.

“It’s so beautiful. I’m very honored and amazed most days,” she said by phone while on a one-day respite from the show in Toronto, Canada.

“It was a hard road to get here. I’m so grateful for all of it,” she said while reminiscing her high school days in the village of roughly 240 people.

Quiet, humble beginnings

One Ell-Saline alum calls Brookville a place where you could hear the crackle of pickup tires on gravel streets several blocks away, during quiet afternoons on the middle/high school campus.

Back then, some locals were known to saddle up horses and ride to dinner and drinks at the Sandstone Saloon, the lone social hotspot. Transportation of choice today is still the pickup truck.

Young Parker has toiled her way to the top since well before turning the tassel in a 31-member Class of 2016, when members were labeled “nobodies from nowhere” at commencement.

Speaker Joshua Svaty said it for a reason, and the motivation stuck with many who donned mortarboards that May 14 in the Cardinal gymnasium. It was among the former state and federal official’s favorite addresses.

The hush was audible

There was no levity to his message that brought forth stunned silence to the audience of 1,200 mostly family and friends.

“Everybody gives the same general graduation speeches. It was kind of fun to be contrarian, just in hopes that maybe kids think about it a little more,” said Svaty. “I actually wanted them to prove me wrong.”

And many from the Cardinal flock did just that after leaving the nest. Morgan’s eastward migration covered nearly 1,400 miles — up to 22 hours by car.

They also never forgot Svaty’s remark.

“I think it did get brought up at our five-year reunion. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s brought up again,” said Cody Came, one of five co-valedictorians — Morgan Parker included — in 2016. A Kansas State University graduate, Came is now a partner on his family’s farm based in Saline County.

“(Svaty’s talk) was definitely a driver that set realistic expectations moving on to our next stage in life,” Came said. “What he had to say made sense to me. When you’re from a small area, everybody knows you. It’s a big-fish, small-pond thing.”

Svaty reminded the young adults that they’d been raised in an extremely rural village with just one flashing traffic light. That was only because Kansas Highway 140 that pierces the southern limits of Brookville, was in the midst of some long overdue reconstruction.

Svaty, himself a farm kid from neighboring Ellsworth, told young listeners about the jungle they were about to enter in a nation weaved together by freeways and skyscrapers. Compared to Brookville, NYC — nearly 37,000 times larger by population — was at first like outer space to Morgan Parker.

But it never haunted her.

While a small school in rural Kansas may contain obstacles relative to larger institutions, 2016 co-valedictorian Noah Bradley credited the Brookville people and school for their preparation. He went on to graduate Kansas State University in 3 1/2 years with degrees in business administration and leadership, and returned to serve as vice president of his family’s firm, Doug Bradley Trucking, of Salina.

“Maybe you were limited in the opportunities, but we had fantastic teachers and mentors who propelled you in lieu of of those limits,” Bradley said.

Referencing a Powerpoint presentation from graduation that outlined plans from classmates, he’s sure “they’re accomplishing their goals.”

Collective success

At the 10th class reunion that’s still in planning stages, Bradley expects good news to flow.

“I think you’re gonna look around the room a see a bunch of successful people; excellent people,” he said. “Morgan is off doing crazy stuff.”

Snaring dreams is what the Class of ’16 expected from Parker, said Andrea (Howard) Windholz.

“We knew Morgan was going to go big. She’s always been so talented and put all of her efforts into what she loves,” said Windholz, who co-owns the historic Cozy Inn restaurant in Salina, with her father, Steve Howard, himself an Ell-Saline alum.

Inside the mostly-brick buildings of Unified School District No. 307, Parker transitioned from beating on her mom’s pots and pans with wooden spoons, to mastering the drums.

Epic strides

Each important step to Broadway contained timely nudges from musical gurus.

Her foray into Salina music began as a fifth grader, providing percussion to the Salina Junior Youth Symphony, then the Youth Symphony

Later, Morgan made her first trip to NYC as a production assistant for the youth symphony. She also performed with the symphony groups, and stage managed.

While attending Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, she performed occasionally with popular local bands, such as the Soul Preachers and The Blades.

“She sat in with us on several occasions,” said Aaron Householter, a guitarist and singer for the Soul Preachers, and a former Salina mayor.

“Morgan’s cool man, a good egg,” he said.

Parker was hooked.

“By the end of my freshman year (of college), I knew I was going to do this the rest of my life,” she said.

Parker completed a bachelor of arts degree in musical education and musical performance from KWU in 2020. Then she set course for New York University, nailing a masters in music, classical percussion, contemporary drumming and West African music.

From Oz to Haas

College degrees were one thing, but the accompanying opportunities topped it all.

“Morgan had no idea where this path would eventually lead her,” said Jonathan Haas, director of percussion studies at NYU. “That’s actually fairly typical. She was at the right place at the right time — and, most importantly, she was the right person to be there.”

Haas developed NYU’s Broadway Orchestra Experience — he describes it as the only program of its kind in the world — to bridge the gap between education and professional life for aspiring Broadway musicians.

“The idea was to combine a meaningful learning experience with a genuine career pathway,” Haas said. “Students come to New York City, work alongside professional percussionists, perform in seminar settings, and experience the art form firsthand from the orchestra pit while a show is running. It really became a sub-specialization.”

Led by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling and bassist John Miller, Haas said the program has become an important gateway to Broadway touring and professional opportunities.

Morgan Parker quickly stood out.

“Music contractors immediately recognized Morgan’s ability to connect with people,” Haas said. “She brought tremendous enthusiasm to this genre of music.”

Haas credits Parker’s growth in part to her openness and versatility, qualities nurtured during her studies with mentor and primary teacher James Saporito.

“Morgan was the quintessential student,” Haas said. “She embraced every opportunity to learn the craft — and ultimately transformed it into her own personalized craft.”

It was meant to be

Clawing every step of the way, Parker honed her talents and opened stage doors to some of the most sought-after and sophisticated arenas in the world — particularly Broadway.

The journey had to have been in her DNA.

“I was always tapping on the tables, fidgeting in so many ways,” she said.

Little Morgan was in the fourth grade when she was taken to decide on an instrument prior to joining the Ell-Saline band program.

“My mom said, ‘You need to play drums,” Morgan recalled.

Mom was right. Dad, Jeff Parker, expected the same.

“She has always been kind of what you’d call a rhythm machine. If there was a beat going on, her hands or feet would be tapping to it,” he said.

Those days were loaded with memories, and more are stacking up, almost daily.

“Everything clicked. It was a language that made sense to me,” Morgan said.

Her determination was obvious to Joan Grover, Morgan’s band director through high school.

A signature expression

“She had this way of holding her mouth when she was trying to do something, like Michael Jordan putting his tongue out. It was a look on her face, and she knew she was going to conquer it,” Grover said.

The youngster wasted no time in the pursuit of prominence.

“I was given a prep book, and I completed the whole thing within a month,” Morgan said.

Her crescendo was steep, but as luck would have it, high-level help found the determined little girl.

Grover noticed her young pupil aimed for the music stratosphere, and sought assistance from Dean Kranzler, of Salina. He taught music at Fort Hays State University, Bethany College (Lindsborg) and Kansas Wesleyan University (Salina), and has performed with the Salina Symphony since 1973.

“Joan called and said she had a new girl starting in the fifth grade and wondered if I had room for private lessons,” Kranzler said. “I called her family, got lessons scheduled and we we got right down to business. She was real serious about learning to play percussion.”

When it came to drums, Morgan Parker presented an eager approach, her mentors said, packed with dedication, discipline, and talent.

“She was just like a musical sponge; always serious from the very beginning, with a great sense of humor,” Kranzler said. “Morgan was into fitness and sports, but music always remained the priority that never took a back seat. Whether prepping for lessons or auditioning for a gig, she always had a natural sense of figuring out what things were most important.

“That’s what it takes if you’re gonna make it as a career.”

Morgan was involved in starting a drum line at Ell-Saline. She blended well in the band, Grover said, and stood out on the drums. She recalled a timpani solo Parker demonstrated to her bandmates. They responded with a standing ovation.

Spencer Kochanowski remembers performing with Morgan.

“She definitely has a fiery side to help her get where she’s at,” Kochanowski said. “It’s pretty inspirational to see what she’s done. It’s awesome.”

Morgan has many fans, most special are family and friends. Brothers Spencer (Class of 2012), and Tanner, (2014), simply adore their competitive little sis’.

“Whatever she has, more people need it in this world,” said Tanner, an Austin, Texas, police officer and Marine Corps veteran. Four of his six military years were spent on a sniper platoon.

“Growing up, Morgan was like a big tomboy who wanted to do whatever Spencer (Parker) and I did,” Tanner said. “She’s a go-getter who doesn’t mess around. She’s tough. That’s why I think this small girl from Brookville, Kansas, can go out to New York City and just crush it.”

Ditto that, said Spencer, who works with his father/owner at First Choice Security, with endeavors to take an ownership role.

“Morgan’s definitely not a girly-girl. The color pink was not in her vocabulary, and you’d never catch her in a dress. She’s always been very driven and motivated; sets her mind to something and doesn’t stop until she succeeds,” the firstborn said. “Nothing amazes me anymore. If Morgan finds something she wants, she goes for it.”

The quiet and studious kid sister wouldn’t argue any of those points.

“I learned so much from my brothers; what to do and what not to do,” she said. “I carry that with pride.”

“A Beautiful Noise” debuted June 2022 in Boston as a “pre-Broadway tryout” and opened on Broadway in December of that year, in the Broadhurst Theatre.

It’s now Morgan’s full-time duty, until July 12 in Kansas City.

A KC reunion?

A number of classmates and others with Brookville ties are planning to take in the Neil Diamond admiration.

“We could do our 10-year reunion there. That would be a fun thing,” brainstormed classmate/co-valedictorian Catelyn (Richards) Wiebe, a physician assistant at Scott County Hospital in western Kansas.

“Morgan was amazing in middle school and high school. I had no idea her goal was to go to New York,” Wiebe said.

The notion of a reunion trip was still in the idea stage at this writing, but classmate Kochanowski was all in for such a journey.

“It would be cool to go (to KC) and maybe surprise her in the audience,” he said. “Morgan deserves every bit of what she’s got going for her.”

In the process, Dean Kranzler, added Morgan Parker to his list of cherished colleagues.

“Now she can be one of my best students and one of my best friends at the same time,” he said.

One thing’s now without question regarding the Ell-Saline Class of 2016, said Steve Howard, the Cozy Inn dad from the Class of ’81: “They became somebodies from somewhere. Well said, huh?”

As “A Beautiful Noise …” nears a glorious end, there is much for Morgan to celebrate, with family, friends and supporters.

As for her career, she is simply moving on, Professor Haas said.

“She has risen to a level of such accomplishment, as a person and what’s expected of a top-flight musician. It’s worked very well for her,” he said. “When something comes to an end, you’ve got to restart with something new. That will be her charge. I certainly know she’s up to it.”

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FACTOID:

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”

July 7-12, Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo.

Run time: Approximately 2 hours, 15 minutes, including intermission.

For information visit tickets.kcstarlight.com/events

Starlight Theatre is the oldest and largest continuously operating outdoor theater in the U.S., hosting Broadway shows and concerts since 1950 in Swope Park (4600 Starlight Road). With (7,739 seats) in the outdoor theatre, it is a premier summer entertainment venue featuring a 75-year history, community engagement programs, and a 16-acre venue. To learn more, visit kcstarlight.com.

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FACTOID:

Superstar Neil Diamond, 85, who has sold more than 130 million records, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018. He has retired from touring.

During an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, April 2, 2023, Diamond said he didn’t totally accept having the disease until earlier that spring.

He still likes singing and continues to work on music creation from his home in Colorado, according to other reports.

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Editor’s note:

A quote, commonly attributed to Hodding Carter, Pulitzer Prize-winning editor and writer, could sum up the parenting philosophy of Robyn and Jeff Parker: “There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children: one is roots, and the other, wings.” Carter was well-known in the South from the 1930s through the 1960s, primarily in Greenville, MS.

Top Photo: Morgan Parker exhibits high energy while performing the drums. Courtesy photo