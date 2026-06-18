Mom to Stand Trial For Baby Death

A Salina woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son will face trial.

Judge Amy Norton Thursday determined there is enough evidence to proceed to trial for 21-year-old Adyson Burr. An arraignment was scheduled for next week.

The Judge was also to hear a motion to disqualify prosecutor Cynthia Huebner from the case. The defense withdrew that though prior to Thursday.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son, Tadyn Johnson. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of the occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse

Burr, who on March 26th was deemed competent to stand trial, is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.