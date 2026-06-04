Mom Arrested After Kids Left Alone

The discovery of a 3-year-old child walking down the middle of a street prompted the arrest of her mother.

According to Salina Police at about 9:40 AM Wednesday officers responded to the 1300 block of Franklin after two citizens located a 3-year-old female walking down the middle of the street in the 800 block of Seneca.

The citizens took custody of the child and contacted law enforcement. Officers attempted to determine where the child lived but were initially unable to identify the child’s residence.

Salina Police Department Dispatch began calling residents in the area in an attempt to locate parents. Dispatch made contact with Delfina Cerda Soto, age 26, who was identified as the parent.

The investigation determined Soto left the 3-year-old female and a 5-year-old male alone at the residence without supervision for a couple hours.

Soto was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Child Endangerment.

The child were placed into protective custody.