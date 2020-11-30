Mobile Health Unit to Launch

A new community mobile health unit will soon be providing health care services on the go across the area.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center, their new mobile unit will be used for mobile COVID-19 testing, as a COVID-19 care area separate from non-COVID-19 positive patients, an immunization center, and dental outreach vehicle over its lifespan. The team is especially excited to use the mobile unit as a tool to continue helping the community with its pandemic response and testing.

“The mobile unit will help us more effectively reach our community members where they live and work and play, while also getting important parts of their healthcare,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at SFHC.

“We are very appreciative of the local group of citizens tasked with awarding the SPARK funding for community COVID response. This mobile unit was made possible through their vision. Salina Family Healthcare Center has worked tirelessly to help Saline County follow COVID-safe practices, highlighted by our highly successful COVID-19 testing program. The mobile unit will help us extend our community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination response, including through efforts with local health partners.”

The new mobile unit was purchased with grants from SPARK funds from Saline County Coronavirus Relief Funding (80% of the funds), Health Resources & Services Administration (11%), and United Healthcare (9%).

Recent reports on progress of COVID-19 vaccines give hope that another preventative measure will soon be added to masks and social distancing.

“SFHC has already applied to be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and we plan to actively work to administer a safe and effective vaccine to Saline County so we can once and for all turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Dr. Kraft.

To celebrate the mobile unit’s arrival in Salina, after an 845 mile drive from Ohio, the team will be hosting a variety of virtual and drive by celebrations. Kicking off the festivities, is a live radio remote with 92.7 from 2 – 4pm. At 2:30 pm the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will be assisting SFHC in an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony. SFHC will host a Facebook Live tour of the bus on their page (@salinahealth) at 3pm. At 4pm, the bus will take a lap around Salina, to showcase its arrival. The route is as follows, from SFHC East on Crawford, South down Ohio, West on Schilling, North on 9th, East on Crawford, North on Santa Fe, before returning to the clinic. Anytime between 2-4, we welcome community members to drive by the SFHC location to receive some free merchandise and take a look at the mobile unit.

In addition, SFHC is asking for your help in selecting the mobile unit’s official name. The team at SFHC submitted and narrowed the Mobile Unit’s new name down to five options: Salina Family Health Care-A-Van, Apollo (god of healing and medicine), Purple People Treater, Amethyst (purple gem known for healing properties), and Salina Family Healthmobile. To vote for your favorite visit https://forms.gle/YeVoRkJdZGdzCemQ7 .

Salina Health Education Foundation, Inc. (SHEF) was founded in 1979 by Dr. Robert Brown as a community based, non-profit family medicine residency program. Salina Cares was founded in 1991 as a clinic to serve the low income uninsured of Salina. Later, the two merged to form Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC), as a reflection of a long history of service to the community. SFHC offers comprehensive services for all, no exceptions. For more information on our medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, please visit us online at salinahealth.org or give us a call at 785-825-7251. SFHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).