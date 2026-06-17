Missing Abilene Man Found Dead

A man who went missing from Abilene back on June 3rd has been found dead in Solomon.

According to the Abilene Police Department,

The missing Abilene man who was last seen on June 3rd was found dead.

According to the Abilene Police Department, 26-year-old Dominick Campbell of Abilene was found deceased on Tuesday.

Dickinson County Sheriff Deputies responded to an area in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Solomon to a report of a dead body. A deceased male body was found on the ground behind a former grain elevator.

The body was identified as Campbell.

No foul play is suspected.