Minneapolis Cruises To Victory

The Minneapolis Lions defense forced 34 turnovers and held the Burrton Chargers to just six points in the first half to cruise to a 48-17 victory in the consolation semifinals of the 51st Annual Eli J. Walter Tournament at Berean Academy.

Freshman Courtney Forte got the start tonight and had a career night for the Lions. The Freshman collected 14 rebounds, while scoring seven points and creating five steals to earn the Salina Ortho Player of the Game honors.

Minneapolis were led in scoring by Senior Faythe Korinek, who dropped 15 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Junior Karisma Vignery added nine points, Sophomore Kersti Nelson had five, and Junior Caroline Giles and Sophomore Grace Parks knocked in four each.

The Lions advance to 4-9 on the Year and will face the 8-seed Douglass in the fifth place game on Saturday at 3:30 pm.