Midsummer’s Festival Saturday in Lindsborg

Lindsborg is ready for its Midsummer’s Festival.

The Midsummer’s Festival is this Saturday. According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the daylong Swedish celebration includes dancing, demonstrations, music and food. This year’s festival will have two locations, downtown during the day and Heritage Square during the evening.

Downtown activities include Blomkrans making, barrel train rides for the kids, Swedish pancake demonstrations plus the Arts and Crafts tent on the lawn of the Red Barn Studio Museum. Watch the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and Folkdanslag entertaining with folk dances downtown.

Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum hosts the annual Kubb tournament on Heritage Square during the day, and in the evening, Heritage Square is filled with music, the raising of the Midsummer’s Pole, and community traditional Swedish dancing until sunset.

Other activities at Heritage Square include live music, the Scandinavian Folk Dancers of Kansas City, and the raising of the Midsummer Pole. Join in the dancing after the pole raising.

Interested in participating in Kubb? The tournament registration begins at 11:00am, with play starting at noon and the championship starting at 4:00pm. Curious about this fun yard game? Click here to get the scoop on this Scandinavian game that is played across the United States. Register ahead of the crowd by clicking here.

The day ends at the City Pool for a free swim concluding at 11:00pm. A perfect way to end a perfect Midsummer Day.

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Check the Midsummer Festival website for vendors, events, and more.

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau