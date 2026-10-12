Middle Schoolers Invited to K-State STEM Event

Middle school students have an opportunity to spend a day on campus and discover the fun of STEM through hands-on activities at Kansas State University’s fall 2026 GROW workshop .

Hosted by K-State’s KAWSE office , the GROW workshop on Saturday, Nov. 14, will engage middle school students through exciting activities that follow this year’s theme, “Think Green, Build Smart: STEM for Sustainability.”

“KAWSE programs aim to advance K-State’s commitment to create career pathways for learners of all ages,” said Margaret Mohr-Schroeder, vice provost for academic affairs and innovation. “We’re excited to welcome students to campus and provide engaging hands-on experiences to ignite their interest in a future STEM career.”

Students in sixth through eighth grade are invited to register online for the GROW workshop , which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 on the Manhattan campus. Registration closes Nov. 6.

At a previous workshop, students learned a brief physics lesson and then were tasked with using random materials to make a car that moved. K-State sophomore Olive Koerner served as a mentor for the activity.

“I really enjoyed helping the students innovate a solution to the problem we presented them with,” Koerner said. “They came up with some really creative ideas and prototypes that they then got to test. I think they really strengthened their creative thinking and problem-solving skills.”

The mission of the GROW program is to increase the next generation of students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. All events focus on the role of scientists, engineers, and other STEM professionals in making the world a better place.

Established in 2011, the KAWSE program endeavors to increase the participation, retention and advancement of the next generation of students in STEM fields. KAWSE programs are open to all and emphasize the exciting educational and professional opportunities available in various STEM disciplines.