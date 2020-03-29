Salina, KS

Meade State Park Plans Virtual Fishing Derby

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2020

Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, spring events at Meade State Park have been cancelled or postponed. Park staff doesn’t want that to stop you from getting out and enjoying the park. To encourage visitation, the park is hosting a virtual trout derby.

“We were concerned with families coming in close contact with one another during some of our special events and possibly spreading illness,” said park ranger Alex Goossen. “The virtual trout derby eliminates the need for that.”

Participation in the derby is easy, open to all ages and completely free. Snap a picture of the trout you catch out of Meade State Fishing Lake and upload to Facebook. An angler will be selected from the uploaded photos via random drawing to win a fishing-related prize.

Two specially tagged trout were stocked in the lake in preparation for the park’s original trout derby. Catching one of these trout and uploading the photo will win the lucky angler a gift basket full of trout fishing gear.

Drawings will be held weekly from now until April 15.

So long as social distancing is practiced, the National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA) says that parks and open spaces are safe. Meade State Park staff have been working to ensure facilities remain as clean as possible so visitors can enjoy the park worry free.

Additional rules and information can be found on the parks facebook page at facebook.com/MeadeStatePark.

