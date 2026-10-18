McPherson Reacts to Soccer Tragedy

A Garden City woman is in custody after allegedly driving a pickup truck through a youth soccer game and killing two people.

Police say the 34-year-old woman drove across the field at Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita Saturday afternoon, killing a six-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, both from McPherson. Eleven other people were injured, including three children.

Police say two children were inside the truck at the time of the incident. It’s still unclear why the suspect drove the truck onto the field.

The McPherson community is reacting to the tragedy.

The McPherson City F.C. Soccer Club posted the following:

Today our club suffered an unimaginable tragedy at Stryker Soccer Complex. We ask that you keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers. Dealing with a loss of this magnitude also calls for privacy and respect for all our soccer community. Please allow time for healing and grieving to take place and be there for those that seek guidance.

We will post further information in regards to the club and future scheduled events, as it becomes available.

Please hold your loved ones tight tonight.

The City of McPherson Posted the following: Our hearts are heavy tonight for community members affected by today’s tragic events in Wichita. We are holding their families, friends, and loved ones close in our thoughts during an incredibly difficult time. Our community is hurting, and we stand together, and in support. We ask everyone to practice endless kindness, and to respect the privacy of those affected. We also extend a sincere appreciation for officials in Wichita for responding to a tragic situation with professionalism and dedication. Stay strong McPherson. Be there & be kind

The McPherson Police Department posted the following:

We stand with our McPherson community every day, but tonight, we come together as one community in grief and support over the tragic event that occurred at the Stryker Soccer Sports Complex in Wichita. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the two lives lost from McPherson—a 35-year-old male and a 6-year-old male—and we hold their families, loved ones, and everyone affected close in our thoughts and prayers. We also extend our deepest support to those who were injured and are hoping for their quick recovery. In times like this, we must lean on one another, care for one another, and remember that no one has to face this alone. If you or someone you know needs support or assistance, during this time of grief, please reach out. We will do our best to help connect you with the resources you need. – Police Chief Mikel T. Golden The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office posted the following: