Marymount College Documentary to Premeiere

A documentary film about Marymount College, which opened in 1922 and closed in June 1989, is set to premiere.

Salina Media Connection’s premiere of “Legacy on the Hill: The Marymount College Story” will be shown Thursday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. at the Salina Art Center Cinema Theatre. A 7:00 showing is sold out.

According to the organization, Based on Dr. Pat Ackerman’s popular book “Marymount College of Kansas- A History”, the documentary is more than a history lesson; it is the story of the institution’s lasting impact on Salina and on Kansas.

The film highlights alumni stories, faculty, NAIA athletic stardom, the Sisters of St. Joseph, and the deep bond between the campus, the city of Salina, and beyond.

Brought to life by Salina Media Connection executive producers Tom Fleming and Greg Stephens, along with Wichita-based Method Productions, the documentary explores Marymount’s 1922 founding as a women’s liberal arts college by the Sisters of St. Joseph at a time before women won the right to vote. The film combines archival footage with personal oral histories to document the institution’s evolution from 1922 to 1989, as well as its impact that continues to today.

“Marymount’s story is intrinsically tied to the heartland,” noted Executive Producer Tom Fleming. “We want to share this story of academic innovation, championship sports, and cultural heritage and enduring legacy with the community where it all began.”

Tickets are $9, and reservations are available through the Salina Art Center Cinema online site at https://www.salinaartcenter. org/comingsoon.

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Photo via Salina Media Connection