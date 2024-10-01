Marathon Volunteers Sought

What’s billed as “the most runner friendly marathon in Kansas” is approaching 5,000 registered runners, and is seeking volunteer help.

Th Salina Crossroads Marathon will be held on November 2nd in downtown Salina, and with one month until race day there are 4,726 runners registered from all 50 states, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Mexico, Switzerland, and The United Kingdom. Those numbers would make Salina Crossroads the largest marathon event in Kansas this year. There are over 2,200 runners registered from outside the state of Kansas and nearly 4,200 from outside of Salina.

Organizers say volunteers are needed. This year the Salina Crossroads Marathon will need more than 300 volunteers. Volunteers can sign up for the Salina Crossroads Marathon at https://salinacrossroadsmarathon.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=81121.

Volunteer needs include:

Course Monitors

Finish Line and Festival

Packet Pickup

Course Monitors will ensure safety along the run course by assisting traffic across intersections, providing pedestrians/runners with course direction, and encouraging participants along the course.

Festival volunteers will be placed in various areas around the finish line area and assist with the removal of timing chips, handing out participant finisher medals, distributing participant food/beverage items, and cleaning & maintaining a green event.

There are shifts on Friday (Nov 1) from 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m. and Saturday morning (Nov 2) starting at 6:00a.m. for packet pickup that includes assigning runners their bib number and getting them their race shirt. “Volunteers are what separate the very best marathons from other races. We were blown away by both the number of individuals who volunteered for last year’s race as well as their passion and commitment to ensuring that every runner had an amazing experience. We often highlight the number of participants and the economic impact that races have, but the volunteerism aspect is equally important to local communities like Salina.” said Co-Race Director-Daniel Craig.

Funding from local organizations including Vortex Company, the Marathon Presenting Sponsor, and Schwan’s Company, the Half Marathon Presenting Sponsor, as well as local foundations and statewide organizations allows the Salina Crossroads Marathon to put on one of the premier marathon events in the Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa region. This year race organizers are making lots of great changes including having a 100% paved course, adding additional fun signs for post-race photos, and having a PR bell that runners who run their fastest time can ring. One thing that will not change is the commitment to being a “Gold Standard” race by providing 100% of the race entry fees back to Saline County Youth Sports. Salina Crossroads Marathon provides 100% of the race entry fees to five local youth sports organizations: Salina Burn Track and Field Club, Salina Family YMCA, Kansas Youth Sports, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and the School Marathon Foundation. Runners can register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/77705.

“This event has truly been embraced by the entire community. From the City of Salina, local law enforcement, our 50+ sponsors including Vortex and Schwan’s, 250+ volunteers, and runners; everyone has stepped up to put on a world class event. Visiting runners can tell when a community has buy-in, and Salina is all-in,” said Andrew Manley-Salina Crossroads Marathon Treasurer and Co-Race Director.

Salina Crossroads Marathon has a 4.7/5.0 rating on RaceRaves, one of the leading national race listing sites, based on reviews from runners. RaceRaves featured Salina Crossroads in July as a Top Rated event with the headline “Fast-growing gem comes alive with hometown hospitality”. The Richmond Marathon (4.7) and Salina Crossroads Marathon (4.7) are the only two November marathons featured by RaceRaves with at least ten reviews that received a score of 4.7 or higher.

Team Take Down, an African American running club with members in all fifty states as well as other countries, will gather for their annual MeetUp event at the marathon in Salina. Team Take Down currently has 195 runners registered and there are additional large teams coming from Kansas City Missouri, Tulsa Oklahoma, and Florida.

“We have an amazing team of over 25 planning committee members who enable us to put on high quality event with fun events for the entire family. A race experience starts long before the race with having great pre-race communication, an easy and convenient packet pickup, plenty of close parking, and a well-marked course with many amazing volunteers. Our planning team does an amazing job of ensuring that all aspects of the race experience are done at the highest level,” Craig said.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon strives to be the Most Runner Friendly Marathon in Kansas. The goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon are to have a high-quality race that can bring in runners from across the United States, create a significant economic impact for the community, provide 100% of the race entry fees to local organizations, offer volunteer opportunities, and provide fun family friendly events so the entire community can come be a part of a USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon weekend. “Our team has always been open to and encouraged ideas to make the race unique. We are thankful for strong support from the City of Salina and local businesses to help the ideas come to life. From a vintage vehicle leading the pack at the starting line, to live music along the course, to slices of ice cream pie when you cross the finish line, our goal is to create a race experience for runners and spectators that people will talk about and remember” said Co-Race Director Chris Lehecka.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon began when two local runners (Chris Lehecka and Daniel Craig) started visiting about what it would look like for Salina to have a high-quality marathon and half marathon race. The City of Salina helped develop a fun and scenic course that minimized disruptions to traffic and parking in Downtown Salina.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon planning committee includes individuals in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors as well as local runners. Andrew Manley serves as a co-race director and treasurer for the Salina Crossroads Marathon. The goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon are to have a high-quality race that can bring in runners from across the United States, provide 100% of the race entry fees to local organizations, and provide fun family friendly events so the entire community can come be a part of a USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon weekend.

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469896640070189.