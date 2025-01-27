Man Threatens Woman with Gun

A juvenile walks into a room and discovers a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers took 23-year-old Sammi K. Nichols into custody on Saturday after an argument turned violent inside a home in the 3000 block of Ringneck Crossing. Police say the juvenile heard an argument between Nichols and a 25-year-old woman and entered the room.

Nichols allegedly had the woman on the floor and was threatening her with a gun. The boy told authorities Nichols threatened to hurt him if he called police. The juvenile called a relative who contacted police. Officers arrived and interviewed the couple who were sitting together in a vehicle.

Nichols is now facing a number of charges that could include aggravated assault, domestic violence and intimidation of a witness.