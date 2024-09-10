Man Facing Drug / Gun Charges

A traffic stop in Solomon prompted the the arrest of a Salina man on drug and gun charges.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday just before 4:30 AM, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup for a defective tail lamp in the 300 Block of W 4th Street in Solomon.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 53-year-old Dan Leroy McConnell of Salina. McConnell was placed under arrest after it was determined his driver’s license was suspended.

A second deputy arrived on scene and observed Methamphetamine in the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched which resulted in additional Methamphetamine and a shotgun being recovered. It was determined the shotgun was unlawful due to the short length of the barrel.

McConnell was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Driving While Suspended

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Criminal carry of weapon; Shotgun with barrel < 18 inches

Anyone with information regarding the use/distribution of illegal drugs or any other crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.