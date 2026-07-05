Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck

An Ellsworth man trying to retrieve a hat that blew out of a truck was killed when was struck by a teenage driver.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Aiden Moyer of Ellsworth was a front passenger in a Ford F 150 pickup when he lost his hat out of the door window. After the vehicle came to a stop he exited to retrieve it. The truck reversed down the road and struck Moyer.

Moyer was transported to the hospital in Russell where he died.

No one else in the truck, including the 16-year-old driver and two other passenger were hurt.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday in Russell County at 195th Street and Lincoln Lane.