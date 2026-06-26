Man Charged with Resisting Arrest

A Salina man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after reportedly tustling with authorities.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, just before 8pm on Thursday, officers were sent to check on a man who was acting suspicious.

Upon arrival police recognized 44-year-old Brandon Paul and attempted to take him into custody on a warrant for failure to appear in Saline County District Court.

Paul allegedly resisted arrest and was placed into a body wrap after shoving an officer.

He was transported by police to Salina Regional Health Center where he was cleared and transported to the Saline County Jail and charged with battery and interference with police as well as the outstanding warrant.

No officers were injured.